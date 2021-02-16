GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,168 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of Kemper worth $31,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kemper by 25.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Kemper by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Kemper by 47.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,343 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

