GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,586 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of CACI International worth $37,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CACI International by 2,242.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CACI International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,120,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 542.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.79 and its 200-day moving average is $230.91. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CACI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.67.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.