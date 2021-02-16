GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 639,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,734,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,973 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Boot Barn stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

