GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,493 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Credicorp worth $33,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 28.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.21. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $209.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

