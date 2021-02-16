GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,817 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.52% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $40,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.