GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 181,412 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Progyny worth $35,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 220,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $6,647,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $2,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 35,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,070,982.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,873 shares of company stock valued at $41,450,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

