GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 181,473 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 996,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $32,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $5,721,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 360,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.9% in the third quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,677 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 375.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,675 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

