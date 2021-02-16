GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 438,670 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 414.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 438,670 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $39,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 34,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,128,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,865,000 after purchasing an additional 416,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $91.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

