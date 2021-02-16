GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 70,011 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 70,011 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Cohen & Steers worth $36,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

