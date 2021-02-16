GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,907,762 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,907,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.77% of Element Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,391 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,495 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $9,817,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,612,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 635,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 780,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 481,114 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NYSE ESI opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

