GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Churchill Downs worth $38,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $217.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $221.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.75.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

