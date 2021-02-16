GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $29,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

