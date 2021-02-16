GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,124 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $34,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Baidu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Baidu by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Baidu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $313.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $322.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

