GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $33,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.18.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

