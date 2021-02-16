GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,258 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Pool worth $32,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pool by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Pool by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $337.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.