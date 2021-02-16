GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,258 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pool worth $32,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Pool by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Pool by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

POOL opened at $337.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

