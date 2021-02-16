GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Horace Mann Educators worth $36,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 200,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after buying an additional 71,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

