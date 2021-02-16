GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of AptarGroup worth $42,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 20.0% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 193,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR stock opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $144.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

