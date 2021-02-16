GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,635 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.46% of ICF International worth $34,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Truist raised their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.