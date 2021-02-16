GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $40,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

