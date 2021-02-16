GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Lancaster Colony worth $39,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $188.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.52.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,213,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

