GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $33.68 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.09% of Cavco Industries worth $33,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CVCO opened at $225.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

