GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $33.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.09% of Cavco Industries worth $33,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $225.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.30. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.58 and a 52 week high of $235.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

