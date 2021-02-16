GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $36.10 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115,743 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $36,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 233,455 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 82,249 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,441 shares of company stock worth $1,093,516. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

