GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $36.69 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Eagle Materials worth $36,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,543,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after buying an additional 303,173 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,735,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $3,632,590.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,618.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $801,460.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,908,917.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,048 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,958 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EXP opened at $122.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $123.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

