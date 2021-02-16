GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $37.12 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $37,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,817,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

