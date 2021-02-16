GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $38.78 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of VICI Properties worth $38,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 153,484 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

