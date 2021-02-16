GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $38.78 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of VICI Properties worth $38,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.