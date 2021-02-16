GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $39.49 Million Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.65% of Phreesia worth $39,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Phreesia by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 24,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,394,451.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,968.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,269,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,619 shares of company stock worth $20,532,423. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE:PHR opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

