GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $40.63 Million Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,799 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Integra LifeSciences worth $40,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 614,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IART shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $71.19.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.