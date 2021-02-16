GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $40.63 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,799 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Integra LifeSciences worth $40,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $296,118,000 after buying an additional 62,910 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $116,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,780 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 614,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 537,822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $71.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on IART. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

