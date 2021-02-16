GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $41.08 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,498 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Power Integrations worth $41,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 634,670 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,215,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $71,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,968 shares in the company, valued at $10,943,823.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,511 shares of company stock worth $8,047,254. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.10. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

