GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $41.23 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Balchem worth $41,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 104.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of BCPC opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

