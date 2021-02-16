GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after buying an additional 321,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Mastercard stock opened at $341.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

