GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,011 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Cohen & Steers worth $36,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,601.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

CNS stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

