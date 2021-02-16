GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,931 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $27,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 174.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

