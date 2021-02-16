GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 138.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 294,327 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.49% of Minerals Technologies worth $31,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of MTX opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

