GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 138.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 294,327 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.49% of Minerals Technologies worth $31,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTX. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 120,839 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 114,988 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 99,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 73,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 41,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTX. Sidoti began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTX opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

