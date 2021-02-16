GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,452 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.50% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $33,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 130,799 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 811,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 459,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $11,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

