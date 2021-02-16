GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Helios Technologies worth $39,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIO opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

