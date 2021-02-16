GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,931 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $27,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 904,078 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 715,814 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,061,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 174.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.