GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $35.97 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 842,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 311.50 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,079 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,601.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,108 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

