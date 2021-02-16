GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $36,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.63 and its 200 day moving average is $206.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

