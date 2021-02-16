GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Horace Mann Educators worth $36,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.