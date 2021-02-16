GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $33,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.66.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

