GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 115,743 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,743 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $36,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $37.81.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,516 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

