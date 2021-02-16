GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Eagle Materials worth $36,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 129.6% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $4,808,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 483.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $122.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $123.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $476,100.00. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,048 shares of company stock worth $23,471,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

