GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 181,412 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Progyny worth $35,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of PGNY opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 458.18 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $46,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,289.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 35,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,070,982.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,045,873 shares of company stock valued at $41,450,891. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.