GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,034 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Allegiant Travel worth $36,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $23,339,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 92,922 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 578.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 36,226 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $7,046,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,580,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,018. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $214.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $221.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

