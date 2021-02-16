GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,305 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Phreesia worth $39,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 148,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 582.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $3,836,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,438,749.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,619 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

